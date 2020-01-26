Brokerages Expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to Post $2.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.19. J M Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $50,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $107.67. 492,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

