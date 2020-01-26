Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). IntriCon posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 60,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

