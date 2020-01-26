Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,782. Eaton has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 17.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 14.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 8.9% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

