Brokerages Expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to Post $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Centene reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of CNC opened at $66.61 on Thursday. Centene has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.