Brokerages Expect CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) to Announce $0.39 EPS

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEPU shares. ValuEngine upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CEPU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 333,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.63). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $156.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $1,460,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 266.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 176.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

