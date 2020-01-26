Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings per share of ($2.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.39). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.06) to ($7.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.68) to ($6.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

ALNY stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.00. 894,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,913. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,404 shares of company stock valued at $9,758,070 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.