Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings per share of ($2.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.39). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.06) to ($7.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.68) to ($6.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

ALNY stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.00. 894,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,913. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,404 shares of company stock valued at $9,758,070 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

