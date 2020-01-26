Brokerages Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $6.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

ARE traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.66. 484,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,846. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $123.39 and a one year high of $165.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,573 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $124,865,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 622,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,786,000 after acquiring an additional 138,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.