Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 278,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

