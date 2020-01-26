Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.09. Primerica posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.53. 167,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,467. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

