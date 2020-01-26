Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

