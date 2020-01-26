Brokerages Anticipate Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. Front Yard Residential posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Front Yard Residential stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,363. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $609.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Front Yard Residential by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

