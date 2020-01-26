Brokerages Anticipate Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.91. Caci International reported earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caci International.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Caci International stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.48. 175,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.69. Caci International has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $274.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caci International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Caci International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caci International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.