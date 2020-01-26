Brokerages Anticipate Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Balchem’s earnings. Balchem posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.85. 93,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. Balchem has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

