Brokerages Anticipate Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. AON reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

AON stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.42. The company had a trading volume of 639,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.46. AON has a 12-month low of $151.65 and a 12-month high of $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.