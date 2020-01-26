Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $357,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after acquiring an additional 934,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRX remained flat at $$21.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

