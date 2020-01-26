Boeing’s (BA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $321.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $324.00.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $350.53.

BA stock opened at $323.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 760.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 37.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

