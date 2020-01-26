BlackCoin Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $12,376.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022560 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,737,938 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

