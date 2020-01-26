Bitcoin Private Price Up 24.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $725,536.00 and approximately $404.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00624166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00116712 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,813,227 coins and its circulating supply is 4,783,681 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

