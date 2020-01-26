BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0067 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $46,839.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

