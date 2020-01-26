Bitblocks Trading Down 16.1% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $549,467.00 and $3,118.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.77 or 1.00505895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 214,856,943 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

