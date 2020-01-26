BidaskClub Lowers Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 3,304,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,089. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,619 shares of company stock valued at $116,319 over the last 90 days. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 192,846 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

