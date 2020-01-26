BidaskClub Lowers People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBCT. Stephens lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

PBCT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 3,566,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,444. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,087,031 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 58.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $946,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 125,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 971,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

