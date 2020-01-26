BetterBetting Price Up 1.5% This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $86,036.00 and $15.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.65 or 0.03187855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00202773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00125513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

