Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,275 ($82.54) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,100 ($67.09).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Berkeley Group to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,529 ($59.58).

BKG stock opened at GBX 5,406 ($71.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,921.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,332. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64).

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

