Berenberg Bank Trims Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Target Price to GBX 1,410

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Close Brothers Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday. Investec cut Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,470.64 ($19.35).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,586.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.41. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

In related news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Insiders purchased a total of 30 shares of company stock worth $44,757 over the last ninety days.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

