Berenberg Bank Lowers SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target to GBX 85

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 103 ($1.35).

LON:SHI opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Friday. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.36. The company has a market cap of $550.74 million and a P/E ratio of 133.00.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

