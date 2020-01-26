Berenberg Bank Increases Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target to GBX 740

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSLH. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

MSLH opened at GBX 797.50 ($10.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 825.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 720.32. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 487 ($6.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

In other news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Insiders have bought a total of 58 shares of company stock valued at $45,056 in the last quarter.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

