Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) a €740.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €797.86 ($927.74).

