Bela (BELA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $134,363.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bela has a total market cap of $134,363.00 and $14.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bela has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One Bela token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00640662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bela Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,237,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,718,460 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

