Banyan Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $78.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $174,524.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

