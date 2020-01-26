Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $45,730.00. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,514 shares of company stock worth $697,980. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

