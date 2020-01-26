Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

