Bank of America Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.36.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

