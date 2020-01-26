Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NYSE BANC opened at $16.69 on Friday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a PE ratio of 556.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Banc of California alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.