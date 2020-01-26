Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Receives GBX 337 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

LON:BBY remained flat at $GBX 259.20 ($3.41) during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,882,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Anne Drinkwater acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn acquired 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Insiders have bought 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,821 in the last three months.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.