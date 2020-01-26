AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $19.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AVX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,994,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,506,000 after purchasing an additional 491,022 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in AVX by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AVX by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AVX by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AVX by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVX traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 238,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.31. AVX has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.78.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AVX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

