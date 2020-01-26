Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Avnet also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.48 EPS.
AVT opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. Avnet has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $49.03.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.
In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
