Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Avnet also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.48 EPS.

AVT opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. Avnet has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

