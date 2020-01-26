Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Linde by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,236,000 after buying an additional 731,334 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,666,000 after acquiring an additional 423,130 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Linde by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,162,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,190,000 after acquiring an additional 327,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.88 and a fifty-two week high of $214.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

