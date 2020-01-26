Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $76.12 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

