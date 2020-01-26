AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.14

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $11.21. AutoCanada shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 80,738 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$981.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$920.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

