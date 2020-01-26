Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $14.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 132.4% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

