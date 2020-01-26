Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of AY opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

