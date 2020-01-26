ATBCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $53,350.00 and $41,198.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,571.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.49 or 0.04019420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00734652 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016148 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

