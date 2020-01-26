Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $64.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.95 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ashford an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ AINC remained flat at $$24.00 during trading on Monday. 7,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063. Ashford has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.34 million.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

