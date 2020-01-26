Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post sales of $385.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.90 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $425.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ PUMP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

