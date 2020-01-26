Artis Turba (ARTIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,617.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $147,369.00 and $7,617.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.65 or 0.03187855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00202773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00125513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba . The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artis Turba using one of the exchanges listed above.

