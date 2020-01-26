Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $19.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
