Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

