Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $233.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 223.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

