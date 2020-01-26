Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $65.81 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $68.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

