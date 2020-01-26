Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

